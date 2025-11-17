Shelton Williams-Dryden’s double-double propels West Georgia over Tennessee Tech 61-59

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help West Georgia hold off Tennessee Tech…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help West Georgia hold off Tennessee Tech 61-59 on Monday night.

Chas Lewless also scored 19 for the Wolves (3-2), hitting four 3-pointers. Josh Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Golden Eagles (2-3) were led by Dani Pounds with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. JaJuan Nicholls added nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

