Shelstad leads Oregon against Oregon State after 22-point game

Oregon State Beavers (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (3-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Oregon State after Jackson Shelstad scored 22 points in Oregon’s 83-69 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Oregon went 12-4 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Ducks averaged 76.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.

Oregon State went 20-13 overall last season while going 3-7 on the road. The Beavers averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

