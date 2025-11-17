Shelstad leads Oregon against Oregon State after 22-point game

Oregon State Beavers (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (3-0) Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -13.5; over/under…

Oregon State Beavers (3-0) at Oregon Ducks (3-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -13.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Oregon State after Jackson Shelstad scored 22 points in Oregon’s 83-69 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Oregon finished 25-10 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ducks averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

Oregon State went 3-7 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Beavers averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.