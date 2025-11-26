Shaw and Northern Arizona host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-2) Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-2)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Southeast Missouri State after Isaiah Shaw scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 93-87 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Lumberjacks are 3-0 in home games. Northern Arizona ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 5.2.

The Redhawks are 0-3 in road games. Southeast Missouri State is fourth in the OVC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Northern Arizona averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 77.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 76.4 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Abelman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Luke Almodovar is averaging 16.8 points for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 13.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

