Sharp leads No. 2 Houston against Towson after 24-point game

Towson Tigers (1-0) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts Towson after Emanuel Sharp scored 24 points in Houston’s 75-57 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Houston went 35-5 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.

Towson went 9-5 on the road and 22-11 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

