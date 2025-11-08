Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Sharp leads No. 2…

Sharp leads No. 2 Houston against Towson after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 8:27 AM

Towson Tigers (1-0) at Houston Cougars (1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts Towson after Emanuel Sharp scored 24 points in Houston’s 75-57 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Houston went 35-5 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.

Towson went 9-5 on the road and 22-11 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 30.0 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up