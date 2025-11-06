Sharma scores 16 as Saint Louis defeats Chicago State 108-86

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ishan Sharma’s 16 points off of the bench helped Saint Louis to a 108-86 victory against…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ishan Sharma’s 16 points off of the bench helped Saint Louis to a 108-86 victory against Chicago State on Thursday night.

Sharma shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Billikens (2-0). Robbie Avila and Kellen Thames added 15 points apiece. Quentin Jones scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Dailliss Cox led the way for the Cougars (0-2) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Stephen Byard and Marcus Tankersley each added 15 points.

Saint Louis took the lead with 11:37 left in the first half and did not trail again. Thames scored 11 first-half points to pace the Billikens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

