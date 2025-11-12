Sharavjamts leads balanced South Carolina over Presbyterian 81-61

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mike Sharavjamts scored 13 points to lead four in double-figure scoring, and South Carolina jumped out…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mike Sharavjamts scored 13 points to lead four in double-figure scoring, and South Carolina jumped out to an early lead and beat Presbyterian 81-61 on Wednesday night.

Grant Polk scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for South Carolina (3-0). Jordan Butler and Myles Stute added 11 points apiece. Eli Ellis and Meechie Johnson each chipped in with nine points.

The Gamecocks had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and led 41-22 at the break. Polk made three 3s to pace the Gamecocks. Pierce scored 12 first-half point for the Blue Hose.

Stute’s 3-pointer followed by a Johnson layup gave South Carolina its largest lead, 73-39, with about 10 minutes to play.

Jonah Pierce scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Presbyterian (3-2). Carl Parrish added 15 points and Chidi Chiakwelu had 11. Jaylen Peterson grabbed 11 rebounds.

Each team shot 42% from the floor but South Carolina hit 8 of 25 (32%) from distance, while Presbyterian missed all eight of its attempts from long range.

Presbyterian plays at Sacramento State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks conclude their four-game homestand on Tuesday against Radford.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.