Shannon leads Arkansas State against Little Rock after 26-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces Little Rock after Zyion Shannon scored 26 points in Arkansas State’s 97-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Arkansas State finished 21-11 overall last season while going 12-2 at home. The Red Wolves averaged 14.2 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Little Rock finished 14-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 66.0 points per game and shot 42.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.