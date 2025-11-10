SFA visits Rice after Thompson’s 26-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-0) at Rice Owls (1-1) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Rice after…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-0) at Rice Owls (1-1)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Rice after Keon Thompson scored 26 points in SFA’s 90-65 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Rice finished 13-19 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Owls averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

SFA went 14-17 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Lumberjacks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.