SFA takes on Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (3-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-1)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and SFA square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Ladyjacks are 4-1 in non-conference play. SFA is eighth in the Southland with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Cha Gardner averaging 3.0.

The Lady Pirates have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Hampton is eighth in the CAA with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiarra Mcelrath averaging 3.2.

SFA averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.2 per game SFA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myka Perry is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers.

Mcelrath is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.4 points for the Lady Pirates. Kayla Lezama is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

