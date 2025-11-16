Live Radio
SFA puts home win streak on the line against Houston

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:44 AM

Houston Cougars (2-1) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Houston trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

SFA went 29-6 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ladyjacks averaged 77.2 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

Houston finished 5-25 overall with a 0-12 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 58.6 points per game last season, 22.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

