SFA puts home win streak on the line against Houston

Houston Cougars (2-1) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Houston trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

SFA went 29-6 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Ladyjacks averaged 77.2 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

Houston finished 5-25 overall with a 0-12 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 58.6 points per game last season, 22.1 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

