SFA plays Louisiana Tech following Perry’s 20-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-0) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Louisiana Tech after Myka Perry scored 20 points in SFA’s 82-78 win over the Houston Cougars.

Louisiana Tech went 15-3 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Lady Techsters averaged 6.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 18.1 turnovers per game last season.

SFA finished 29-6 overall with a 10-5 record on the road a season ago. The Ladyjacks gave up 62.8 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

