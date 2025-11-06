Sevilla’s 26 help UC Davis beat North Dakota State 80-68

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla scored 26 points as UC Davis beat North Dakota State 80-68 on Wednesday. Sevilla…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla scored 26 points as UC Davis beat North Dakota State 80-68 on Wednesday.

Sevilla shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Aggies (2-0). Nils Cooper shot 8 of 12 from the field to add 16 points. Omer Suljanovic had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

The Bison (0-2) were led by Markhi Strickland, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Tay Smith added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

