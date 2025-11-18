Seton Hall takes on New Haven, seeks 5th straight victory

New Haven Chargers (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-0) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

New Haven Chargers (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -23.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall comes into a matchup against New Haven as winners of four consecutive games.

Seton Hall finished 5-11 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Pirates averaged 61.6 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point distance last season.

The Chargers are 1-1 on the road. New Haven has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.