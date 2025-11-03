Seton Hall Pirates open season at home against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall opens…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall opens the season at home against Saint Peter’s.

Seton Hall finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Pirates averaged 62.3 points per game while shooting 38.5% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Saint Peter’s went 11-19 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 53.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.7 last season.

