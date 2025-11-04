Seton Hall Pirates open season at home against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall starts…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall starts the season at home against Saint Peter’s.

Seton Hall finished 14-5 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 58.9 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 11-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Peacocks averaged 53.2 points per game while shooting 36.3% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range last season.

