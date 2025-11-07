Seton Hall Pirates host the Wagner Seahawks for cross-conference game

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -23.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Wagner square off in non-conference action.

Seton Hall went 7-25 overall a season ago while going 5-11 at home. The Pirates shot 40.0% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Wagner went 6-11 in NEC games and 6-10 on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

