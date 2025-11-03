Seton Hall opens season at home against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -14.5; over/under…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -14.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall starts the season at home against Saint Peter’s.

Seton Hall went 7-25 overall last season while going 5-11 at home. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 6-10 on the road and 12-16 overall last season. The Peacocks gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

