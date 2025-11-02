Seton Hall hosts Saint Peter’s to open season

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Saint…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Saint Peter’s in the season opener.

Seton Hall finished 7-25 overall last season while going 5-11 at home. The Pirates averaged 61.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

Saint Peter’s finished 7-13 in MAAC games and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Peacocks allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shot 41.1% from the field last season.

