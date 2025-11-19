Seton Hall faces Fordham, aims for 4th straight win

Fordham Rams (3-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall…

Fordham Rams (3-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (3-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Fordham.

Seton Hall went 23-10 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pirates averaged 62.3 points per game while shooting 38.5% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Fordham is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.0 turnovers per game.

