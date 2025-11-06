Sepp leads Morehead State against Bellarmine after 21-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (0-1) at Bellarmine Knights (1-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays Bellarmine…

Morehead State Eagles (0-1) at Bellarmine Knights (1-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays Bellarmine after Marie Sepp scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 75-59 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Bellarmine went 18-15 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Knights gave up 73.1 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

Morehead State went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Eagles averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 12.9 from 3-point range.

