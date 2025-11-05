Sensley’s 23 lead UCSB over San Francisco State 98-67

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley’s 23 points helped UCSB defeat San Francisco State 98-67 on Tuesday. Sensley added…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley’s 23 points helped UCSB defeat San Francisco State 98-67 on Tuesday.

Sensley added 14 rebounds for the Gauchos. CJ Shaw scored 20 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Colin Smith shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Diego Martinez led the way for the Gators with 17 points. Mason Harris added 10 points and three blocks for San Francisco State. Fedrick Pernell finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.