Sellers leads No. 25 Washington against Southern after 22-point showing

Southern Jaguars (1-4) at Washington Huskies (5-0)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington faces Southern after Sayvia Sellers scored 22 points in Washington’s 71-39 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Huskies are 4-0 on their home court. Washington is third in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 48.4 points while holding opponents to 32.3% shooting.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. Southern has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Washington’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Southern allows. Southern averages 51.4 points per game, 3.0 more than the 48.4 Washington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is shooting 55.3% and averaging 21.2 points for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Zaria Hurston is shooting 45.8% and averaging 11.0 points for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 6.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

