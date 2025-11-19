Sellers, Howell each score 14 points and No. 25 Washington women topple Fresno State 61-43

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers and Avery Howell each scored 14 points and No. 25 Washington outlasted Fresno State 61-43…

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers and Avery Howell each scored 14 points and No. 25 Washington outlasted Fresno State 61-43 on Wednesday night.

The Huskies (4-0) scored 25 points in the second quarter on 63% shooting and led 37-20 at halftime. The 25 points were one more than Washington scored in the second half.

Washington forced 28 turnovers, scored 20 points after those takeaways, and held Fresno State to 35% from the field.

The Huskies had 20 turnovers and shot 39% for the game.

Sellers added eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Her 14 points were a season low after tying her career high with 30 points in a win over Utah last week. Her performance against the Utes led to the Big Ten Player of the Week award, making her the first UW player in the past five seasons to be named a conference player of the week.

The 5-foot-7 junior entered the game with an average of 23.3 points per game, 10th best in the nation.

Danae Powell led Fresno State (3-2) with 10 points.

Up next

Washington: Vermont visits on Sunday.

Fresno State: at Santa Clara on Sunday.

