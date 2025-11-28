Sebastian scores 15 as American beats Maine 74-61

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kade Sebastian led American past Maine on Friday with 15 points off of the bench in a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kade Sebastian led American past Maine on Friday with 15 points off of the bench in a 74-61 victory.

Sebastian shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (4-3). Wyatt Nausadis scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9, adding three steals. Greg Jones shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

TJ Biel led the way for the Black Bears (0-7) with 15 points. Bashir N’Galang added 11 points and four assists for Maine. Keelan Steele also had 10 points.

American took the lead for good with 15:53 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Sebastian racking up eight points. American pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Maine by two points in the final half, as Nausadis led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

