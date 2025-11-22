Seattle University rallies from 13-point deficit in second half to beat Stanford 77-69

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jun Seok Yeo had 15 points and Will Heimbrodt scored 13 while blocking six shots to…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jun Seok Yeo had 15 points and Will Heimbrodt scored 13 while blocking six shots to help Seattle University rally from 13 down in the second half to beat Stanford 77-69 on Friday night.

Chisom Okpara had 11 points and AJ Rohosy scored 10 to help Stanford (4-1) take a 41-37 lead into halftime. The pair combined to made 9 of 16 shots as the Cardinal shot 51.7% in the first half. Houran Dan and Heimbrodt both scored seven to keep the Redhawks close.

Benny Gealer hit a 3-pointer to give Stanford its biggest lead at 57-44 with 11:31 left to play. Miles Amos hit a 3-pointer as Seattle U (4-1) followed with a 10-0 run to pull within three with 6:50 remaining.

Gealer answered with another 3-pointer and the Cardinal maintained a two-possession lead until Yeo and Maleek Arington made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 63-62 with 4:52 to go.

An Austin Maurer layup and a three-point play by Arington put Seattle U in front 67-65 and the Redhawks never trailed over the final 2:19.

Yeo made 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for the Redhawks. Dan added 11 points off the bench and Arington filled up the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Ebuka Okorie had 17 points on 5-for-15 shooting — 0 for 5 from beyond the arc — for Stanford. Okpara had 14 points and Rohosy 12. The Cardinal shot 23.5% in the second half — 8 for 34.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.