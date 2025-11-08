Seattle U takes on UCSB in non-conference showdown

UCSB Gauchos (1-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-1) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on UCSB…

UCSB Gauchos (1-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-1)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on UCSB in non-conference action.

Seattle U went 4-26 overall last season while going 2-10 at home. The Redhawks averaged 58.0 points per game last season, 9.6 on free throws and 20.1 from deep.

UCSB went 7-6 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Gauchos gave up 58.6 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

