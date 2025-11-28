Seattle U takes on Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (6-2) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (4-1) Las Vegas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5;…

Texas State Bobcats (6-2) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (4-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and Seattle U square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Redhawks have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Seattle U is seventh in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Bobcats have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 2.0.

Seattle U averages 81.8 points, 19.4 more per game than the 62.4 Texas State allows. Texas State scores 5.2 more points per game (76.4) than Seattle U allows (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc. Will Heimbrodt is shooting 54.3% and averaging 16.3 points.

DJ Hall is averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Dimp Pernell is averaging 9.4 points.

