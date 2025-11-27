Seattle U Redhawks and the Texas State Bobcats square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas State Bobcats (6-2) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (4-1) Las Vegas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and…

Texas State Bobcats (6-2) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (4-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and Seattle U square off at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Redhawks are 4-1 in non-conference play. Seattle U has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Texas State is the leader in the Sun Belt allowing only 62.4 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Seattle U makes 53.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.6 percentage points higher than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Texas State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is scoring 20.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 16.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.3%.

Dimp Pernell averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. DJ Hall is averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

