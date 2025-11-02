Seattle U hosts Denver for season opener

Denver Pioneers at Seattle U Redhawks Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -12; over/under is 140 BOTTOM…

Denver Pioneers at Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -12; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U opens the season at home against Denver.

Seattle U finished 14-18 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redhawks averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Denver finished 3-12 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 77.6 points per game and shot 47.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.