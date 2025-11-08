Seattle U hosts Cal Poly following Ward’s 26-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-0)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on Seattle U after Cayden Ward scored 26 points in Cal Poly’s 101-79 win over the Pacific Lutheran Lutes.

Seattle U went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Redhawks averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

Cal Poly finished 16-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road a season ago. The Mustangs gave up 82.9 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

