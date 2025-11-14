Seattle U hosts Cal Poly after McManus’ 29-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Seattle U Redhawks (1-3)
Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays Seattle U after Vanessa McManus scored 29 points in Cal Poly’s 90-55 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.
Seattle U went 4-26 overall last season while going 2-10 at home. The Redhawks gave up 74.0 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.
Cal Poly finished 14-18 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 12.4 assists per game on 21.2 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
