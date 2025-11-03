Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Seattle U begins season…

Seattle U begins season at home against Denver

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:45 AM

Denver Pioneers at Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U opens the season at home against Denver.

Seattle U went 14-18 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Redhawks averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Denver finished 3-12 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 11.4 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up