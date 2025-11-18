Seamster scores 19, UT Arlington knocks off Evansville 84-76

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Raysean Seamster’s 19 points helped UT Arlington defeat Evansville 84-76 on Tuesday. Seamster had nine rebounds…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Raysean Seamster’s 19 points helped UT Arlington defeat Evansville 84-76 on Tuesday.

Seamster had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (4-1). Tyran Mason added 19 points while shooting 8 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Casmir Chavis shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Connor Turnbull finished with 20 points for the Purple Aces (2-3). Keishon Porter added 18 points and four steals for Evansville, and Joshua Hughes had 11 points.

UT Arlington turned a five-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 73-58 lead with 6:30 left in the half. Mason scored 10 second-half points in the matchup.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

