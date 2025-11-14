SE Louisiana visits Mississippi State following Hubbard’s 25-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-1)
Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays SE Louisiana after Josh Hubbard scored 25 points in Mississippi State’s 96-80 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.
Mississippi State went 21-13 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 25.5 from 3-point range.
SE Louisiana finished 12-9 in Southland play and 9-8 on the road last season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
