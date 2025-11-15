SE Louisiana visits Mississippi State after Hubbard’s 25-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5;…

SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts SE Louisiana after Josh Hubbard scored 25 points in Mississippi State’s 96-80 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Mississippi State finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.

SE Louisiana went 12-9 in Southland action and 9-8 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 6.9 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

