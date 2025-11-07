SE Louisiana visits Louisiana following Keller’s 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (0-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-1) Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns…

SE Louisiana Lions (0-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (0-1)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts SE Louisiana after Jamyron Keller scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 75-64 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

Louisiana went 5-12 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Ragin’ Cajuns allowed opponents to score 73.0 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

SE Louisiana went 18-14 overall with a 9-8 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

