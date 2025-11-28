Scovens puts up 21, Davidson defeats North Carolina A&T 90-74

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 21 points as Davidson beat North Carolina A&T 90-74 on Friday. Scovens also…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 21 points as Davidson beat North Carolina A&T 90-74 on Friday.

Scovens also added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-1). Sam Brown scored 13 points and Nick Coval had 11.

Lewis Walker finished with 22 points for the Aggies (3-2). N.C. A&T also got 12 points and four assists from Trent Middleton. Bryson Ogletree had 11 points.

Davidson took the lead for good with 4:38 left in the first half. The score was 47-38 at halftime, with Scovens racking up 11 points. Davidson pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend the advantage to 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

