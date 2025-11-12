Scott scores 18 as Akron knocks off Penn State-Shenango 109-51

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Shammah Scott had 18 points in Akron’s 109-51 victory over Penn State-Shenango on Wednesday. Scott also…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Shammah Scott had 18 points in Akron’s 109-51 victory over Penn State-Shenango on Wednesday.

Scott also contributed eight assists for the Zips (3-0). Evan Mahaffey scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added five rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Bowen Hardman had 13 points and shot 4 for 16, including 4 for 14 from beyond the arc.

Kevon Washington led the way for the Nittany Lions with 21 points. Darius Williams added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Penn State-Shenango.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.