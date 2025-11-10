Scott leads UAPB against Oklahoma after 27-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Oklahoma…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (1-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Oklahoma after Jaquan Scott scored 27 points in UAPB’s 94-72 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Oklahoma finished 12-5 at home last season while going 20-14 overall. The Sooners averaged 13.4 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

UAPB finished 6-25 overall last season while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions shot 45.4% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

