Scott leads No. 16 Baylor against Lindenwood (MO) after 24-point outing

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (1-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Baylor plays…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (1-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Baylor plays Lindenwood (MO) after Taliah Scott scored 24 points in Baylor’s 58-52 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

Baylor went 16-3 at home a season ago while going 28-8 overall. The Bears averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Lindenwood (MO) finished 23-11 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 69.1 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.