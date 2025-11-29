Scott leads No. 15 Baylor against Grambling after 21-point outing

Grambling Tigers (1-6) at Baylor Bears (6-1) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor hosts Grambling…

Grambling Tigers (1-6) at Baylor Bears (6-1)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor hosts Grambling after Taliah Scott scored 21 points in Baylor’s 75-46 win over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Bears are 3-0 in home games. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 7.1.

The Tigers are 0-5 in road games. Grambling leads the SWAC with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Shaniah Nunn averaging 3.3.

Baylor averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 36.8%.

Monica Marsh is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Nunn is averaging 9.0 points and 7.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.