Scott leads Bryant against Stonehill after 25-point showing

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:46 AM

Bryant Bulldogs (5-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-2)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Stonehill after Nia Scott scored 25 points in Bryant’s 80-73 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

Stonehill finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Skyhawks averaged 4.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 15.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 away from home. Bryant scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

