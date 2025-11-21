Scott leads Bryant against Stonehill after 25-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (5-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-2) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Stonehill after…

Bryant Bulldogs (5-0) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-2)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Stonehill after Nia Scott scored 25 points in Bryant’s 80-73 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

Stonehill finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Skyhawks averaged 4.5 steals, 2.5 blocks and 15.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 away from home. Bryant scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

