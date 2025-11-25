Scott and No. 15 Baylor host Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-2) at Baylor Bears (5-1) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-2) at Baylor Bears (5-1)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor plays Louisiana Tech after Taliah Scott scored 22 points in Baylor’s 74-72 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Bears are 2-0 on their home court. Baylor is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Lady Techsters are 0-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 4.8.

Baylor averages 70.2 points, 7.8 more per game than the 62.4 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points above the 32.6% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 41.1% and averaging 25.3 points for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy is averaging 10.7 points.

Jianna Morris averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Paris Bradley is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals.

