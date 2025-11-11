Schulte, Reaves lead Fordham past Wagner, 63-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Rikus Schulte led Fordham with 14 points and Dejour Reaves made the winning jump shot with…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rikus Schulte led Fordham with 14 points and Dejour Reaves made the winning jump shot with five seconds left as the Rams beat Wagner 63-61 on Tuesday night.

Schulte added seven rebounds for the Rams (2-1). Reaves finished 5 of 14 from the field to add 11 points. Christian Henry shot 4 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Seahawks (0-3) were led by Eduardo Placer, who recorded 20 points. Nick Jones added 15 points and two steals for Wagner. Michael Cooper also had 11 points.

Roor Akhuar scored five points in the first half and Fordham went into halftime trailing 31-26. Schulte scored 12 second-half points. Fordham outscored Wagner by seven points over the final half.

