Scherr leads No. 17 TCU against No. 10 NC State after 22-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (2-1) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (2-1)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU takes on No. 10 NC State after Maddie Scherr scored 22 points in TCU’s 122-39 victory against the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

NC State went 28-7 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Lady Wolfpack averaged 15.8 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 15.9 bench points last season.

TCU went 34-4 overall with a 7-2 record on the road last season. The Horned Frogs shot 47.5% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.