Scantlebury and Pennsylvania host La Salle

La Salle Explorers (3-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (4-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on La Salle after Dalton Scantlebury scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 77-65 victory over the Merrimack Warriors.

The Quakers are 3-0 in home games. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League scoring 87.0 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Explorers have gone 0-1 away from home. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ashton Walker averaging 3.4.

Pennsylvania’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts is shooting 45.9% and averaging 22.3 points for the Quakers. Michael Zanoni is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jaeden Marshall is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 11.9 points. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 10.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

