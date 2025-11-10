Sayvia Seller’s 19 points lifts No. 25 Washington women over Montana, 87-56

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 19 points, and Yulia Grabovskaia added 14 for No. 25 Washington in a 87-56…

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 19 points, and Yulia Grabovskaia added 14 for No. 25 Washington in a 87-56 win against Montana on Monday night.

The Huskies (2-0) scored the first points of the game and never trailed. They had a 9-0 run in the first quarter to go up 19-4, off a 3-pointer from Sellers. Brynn McGaughy scored 12 points, 10 in the second quarter, including six in an 11-0 run to extend Washington’s lead to 42-19 heading into halftime.

Montana (1-2) shot just 18 for 62 (29%). Both teams shot 33% from 3. Avery Waddington scored 14 points, Mack Konig had 11 and Jocelyn Land added 10.

Washington — which leads the all-time series 3-1 — avenged a 82-67 loss last season to Montana.

Up next

Both teams will resume play on Saturday, with Montana traveling to play South Dakota State.

Washington faces Utah in Salt Lake City.

