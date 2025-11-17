Sawyer leads Pennsylvania against Norfolk State after 21-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Norfolk State after…

Norfolk State Spartans (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Norfolk State after Simone Sawyer scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 67-55 win against the Hofstra Pride.

Pennsylvania went 15-13 overall last season while going 7-6 at home. The Quakers shot 40.2% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Spartans have gone 0-3 away from home. Norfolk State has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

