Saunders, Wright help No. 9 BYU edge Dayton 83-79 to win ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Richie Saunders had a season-high 29 points, Robert Wright III scored 23 and No. 9 BYU beat Dayton 83-79 to win the Magic bracket of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday night.

Saunders made 9 of 15 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and all five of his free throws for the Cougars (6-1). He also had eight rebounds and three steals. Wright hit 9 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and added six assists and two steals. AJ Dybantsa scored 18 on 7-for-12 shooting.

Javon Bennett made six 3-pointers and scored 22 to pace the Flyers (6-2). Bryce Heard hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points off the bench. Amael L’Etang added 13 points and De’Shayne Montgomery 11.

Bennett made five from beyond the arc in the first half, scoring 17 to help Dayton take a 36-30 lead into the break.

Montgomery buried a 3-pointer to begin the second half for Dayton, but Saunders and Dybantsa had back-to-back layups and Wright hit from deep to spark a 15-0 run and the Cougars moved in front 45-39 with 16:24 remaining.

BYU played with a lead until Bennett hit a 3-pointer in the middle of a 7-0 run to pull the Flyers even at 67-all with four minutes left.

Wright and Heard traded 3-pointers before Saunders followed with a four-point play and the Cougars held on over the final 2:56.

BYU shot 51.8% overall and 45.5% (10 for 22) from beyond the arc. The Cougars made 15 of 18 free throws.

Dayton shot 46.8% overall, made 15 of 33 from distance (45.5%) and 6 of 14 foul shots.

Up next

BYU: Host California Baptist on Wednesday.

Dayton: Host East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

